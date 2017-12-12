Ex-Wake County Register of Deeds hit with embezzlement charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ex-Wake County Register of Deeds Laura Riddick was indicted Tuesday on charges of embezzlement after $2.3 million vanished from the register of deeds office over several years, officials said.

Riddick indicted on six counts of embezzlement by public officer, with officials alleging she took more than $925,000.

Three others from the register of deeds officer were also indicted. Troy Ellis, Murray M. Parker, and Veronica Gearon were also indicted charges of embezzlement by public officer.

Riddick retired in the spring citing health issues. She announced her retirement the same day the district attorney held a news conference to announce that an investigation was underway.

The official charge against Riddick is embezzlement by a public official of more than $100,000.

A Wake County grand jury met this week to discuss a possible indictment stemming from an investigation into millions of taxpayer dollars discovered missing from the county Register of Deeds’ office.

District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed earlier Tuesday that the grand jury was meeting.

After the indictments were announced, Freeman talked to CBS North Carolina.

“I commend the State Bureau of Investigation for the work that they did in this case,” Freeman said. “I think is important to note … that the county took immediate steps to make sure that audit process and things in the office were put in place to try to prevent any additional unaccounted for funds.”

EARLIER: Audit: $2.3M missing from Wake County Register of Deeds office

An audit showed $2.3 million vanished from the Wake County Register of Deeds office over a nearly nine-year period ending in March 2017, according to findings released in September.

The register of deeds is an elected position, which Riddick held for about 20 years.

A Wake County commissioner has said that total reflects how far back investigators were able to piece together numbers, but that there’s no indication that June 2008 is actually when the money started to go missing.

Court documents show Troy Ellis III, a former employee of the office, has admitted to taking $50,000.