Hearing being held today regarding 18.7% homeowners insurance rate hike request

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Homeowners in North Carolina will see a major rate hike for homeowners insurance in 2018 if the North Carolina Rate Bureau gets their way.

The NCRB filed notice with the North Carolina Department of Insurance asking for a statewide average increase in rates of 18.7 percent, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced in November.

As required by law, a public comment period is required by law to give the public time to address the proposed hike. The public will have three ways to leave comments:

Email – comments should be sent by Dec. 29 to 2017HomeInsurance@ncdoi.gov

Written comments – comments should be mailed to Tricia Ford to be received by Dec. 29 and addressed to 1201 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699

Public comment forum – this forum will be held at the NCDOI’s hearing room on the second floor of their building located at 325 N. Salisbury Street in Raleigh.

The public comment period will last from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today.

The rate increase request is the first one the NCDOI has received from the Rate Bureau since 2014. The homeowners insurance hearing will be the first in more than 20 years, officials said.

The last time the Rate Bureau’s request resulted in a rate increase was in 2012 when they asked for a 17.7 percent increase. The hike was settled at an overall rate of 7 percent.

According to officials, all public comments will be shared with the Rate Bureau as well as the NCDOI. If NCDOI officials disagree with the requested hikes, they will be negotiated with the Rate Bureau. A hearing will then be called if no agreement can be reached within 50 days.