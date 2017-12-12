Hoke County schools review security as beaten teacher is now out of hospital

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The teacher attacked in a Hoke County elementary school more than a week ago is out of the hospital and waiting for clearance to return to the classroom.

Hoke County school officials say the teacher, who has not been named, is also a military veteran of 20 years.

On Dec. 5, Hoke County deputies say Michael Nivens entered West Hoke Elementary School and beat a female teacher on the head, face, and hands with a metal object.

“Heartbreaking. When I received the call there had been an incident, heartbreaking,” said Dawn Ramseur.

Ramseur is the executive director of digital teaching and learning with Hoke County Schools. She works with technology and safety.

Her security cameras caught Nivens trespassing during the incident.

The video and pictures from that system helped in catch Nivens less than a week later.

Sheriff’s officials said Nivens is responsible for several other crimes in the area — including breaking into churches and sexual assault.

“He’s been on a rampage committing crimes,” said Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin.

But Ramseur says cameras can only do so much to prevent an incident from happening.

“Of all the things that we have in place, nothing is 100 percent; proof that you can’t prevent anything,” she said.

That is why school officials say they are going back and reviewing policy. We asked school officials about the safety policy reviews.

Nick Sojka, Hoke County Attorney: “Obviously hindsight is always 20/20. But one of the topics that was covered in training on December 7 is for everyone to go back to their buildings and think about visitor access.”

Sojka says less than a week after the incident, Hoke School officials were meeting with administrators at each school to discuss safety.

Sojka says the district already has comprehensive safety policies and procedures; including regular lockdown drills. He also says during regular school hours, each school requires visitors to come through a main entrance.

However, the incident happened at 5:45 p.m., which was well after school hours.

Sojka says in some cases schools will open extra doors outside of regular school hours.

Now, school administrators are reviewing if any changes need to happen. Sojka says specifically options include limiting access to schools or locking doors outside of school hours.

Sojka says these are public schools and visitors are always welcome, but safety must come first.

The suspect, Nivens, is being held on a $2 million bond. He is facing attempted murder charges.

If convicted, the suspect could receive a life sentence.