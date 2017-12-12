Man dies in ‘tragic accident’ involving dump truck, Aberdeen police say

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after winding up under a dump truck Tuesday at a work site in Aberdeen, police said.

First responders had to use heavy equipment to remove the truck after Charles Jones, 57, of Shannon, N.C., died at the scene, said Aberdeen Police Chief Tim Wenzel.

Jones was caught under the wheels of a dump truck while doing site work at the Sandy Springs housing development, Wenzel said.

The Aberdeen police and investigators from the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Division are trying to establish how Jones wound up under the truck’s wheels, Wenzel said.

There is no suspicion of foul play. Wenzel described the death as “just a tragic accident.”

Sandy Springs is a multi-phase development with at least one phase already constructed and occupied.

Jones worked for a Parkton-based trucking company, which had been subcontracted to the site, police said.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the site to provide traffic assistance, confirmed Chief Deputy Frank Rodriguez.

