Suspect in deadly Moore County hit-and-run expected to plead guilty

WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man accused of killing a 23-year-old is expected to enter a guilty plea later this week.

Jacob Lewis Green, who was 20-years-old at the time of the incident, has been charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death.

Troopers say Green ran over 23-year-old Steven Markel McGregor in the West End area in May of 2016.

On May 20, investigators said Markel was walking to his job at McDonald’s when he was hit by a vehicle and killed on North Carolina Route 211.

McGregor’s body was found against a fence in front of West End Elementary School by a bus driver that had arrived at the school for work.

Minutes after the incident, police said video and still pictures from a nearby convenience store captured the driver pulling in.

Green was expected to enter a guilty plea on Tuesday, but the busy court docket forced the hearing to be rescheduled to Thursday.

McGregor’s family says on Thursday they will be asking the judge to reconsider the proposed plea agreement.

In a letter to the family, a prosecutor told them they are seeking probation for Green rather than jail time.

“He needs to be punished for what he’s done, not just probation,” said Josephine Allred, the victim’s mother. “If they give him probation, he’s getting probation for killing someone? That’s not fair.”

State Bar rules prohibits prosecutors from commenting on potential pleas, but CBS North Carolina is expecting to hear from both sides at the plea hearing on Thursday.

A judge will have the final decision on whether or not to accept a plea agreement.