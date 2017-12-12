Teen says he saw shotgun blast that killed Lillington 15-year-old, calls it accident



LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A self-described witness to the shooting that killed a 15-year-old in Lillington said it was an accident and that the 16-year-old defendant didn’t mean to kill his friend.

FACEBOOK USERS: Click here to view more photos from the scene

Emmanuwell Nelson, is charged with second-degree murder in the November death of Owen Caltagirone. The witness made the comments after Nelson had a court appearance Tuesday morning.

Trey Howard, the teen witness, said that after hunting, the teens forgot to make sure that one of the guns was empty.

EARLIER: Teen charged in Nov. deadly shooting of best friend, Harnett County deputies say

“We went hunting the night before and forgot to empty out that one particular gun, I guess,” he said. “It was a true accident. When it went to be moved, the gun was old, and I guess something got caught on it and caused it to go off.”

It went off about 1 a.m. as it was being moved, he said. Caltagirone was struck in the chest by a shotgun blast, investigators said.

“I can understand some sort of charges, but not a second degree murder charge — that’s uncalled for,” Howard said.

Nelson’s family has said that the victim was Nelson’s best friend.

Nelson and the victim were living in an apartment behind the home where the shooting occurred, deputies said.

After Nelson’s court appearance, CBS North Carolina spoke to an investigator, who refused to say what shifted the investigation from accident to murder.

Nelson’s mother said he’s suffering in jail.

“He is suffering hard in there,” said Phyllis Nelson. “He doesn’t need to be in here. He didn’t mean to do that. It was an accident. It’s all an accident. Please, I need my son.”