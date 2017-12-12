Wake County students exit bus at wrong stop after driver follows wrong route

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of Wake County elementary students all got off their bus Monday at a stop other than their own when they realized the new driver was not following the correct route, officials said.

The bus was the “Orange Bus” from Fox Road Elementary and was being driven by a driver who was new to the route, according to a Wake County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Luten.

The driver went to all the stops, a GPS device showed, but did not go to them in the right order, Luten said.

When students noticed the incorrect route, they decided to get off the bus at the next stop, Luten said. It’s unclear why the students decided to exit the bus then.

Luten said a different driver is now on the route.

“Transportation managers will review the route and stop order with the new driver to ensure that the route is followed correctly,” Luten said in a statement.