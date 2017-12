Apex man charged with murder in Durham woman’s heroin death

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man is facing a murder charge after police say a woman got heroin from him, then overdosed.

Margaret Jones, 24, of Durham, was found dead in her Ninth Street apartment on Aug. 13, according to Durham police. An autopsy found she died of a heroin overdose.

On Wednesday, police arrested Kane Conrad Graves, 27, of Apex, on charges of second-degree murder and delivering heroin.

He was indicted Monday.

He was put in the Durham County Jail under a $600,000 bond.

