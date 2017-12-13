Confederate battle flag pulled from SC Christmas parade

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Confederate flag group is threatening legal action after they were removed from a parade in South Carolina.

The Carolina Flaggers planned to be in the Summerville Christmas Parade carrying the Confederate flag.

The parade was put on by the Summerville Downtown Restoration Enhancement And Management.

They initially approved the Flagger’s participation, but their executive director, Michael Lisle, said in a statement:

“When the Carolina Flaggers arrived for the parade yesterday, their entry was visually vetted and determined to be out of compliance with the guidelines established during our initial vetting of their application. We advised them of such and gave them the opportunity to fix the issue instead of immediately removing them from the parade lineup.”

Carolina Flaggers spokesman James Bessenger says they removed all but one Confederate battle flag when asked, and never heard anything else.

He said it was not until they made it to the intersection of Main Street that there seemed to be any problem.

Bessenger says the group wants to show Southern pride, display the Confederate flag, educate the public, speak to people, things that seem to be taboo for the past two and a half years.

Another group, The Sons of Confederate Veterans did participate in the parade carrying the Confederate flag.

Bessenger says the Carolina Flaggers plan to take action, possibly suing for breach of contract.

