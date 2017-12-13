Doctor accused of spiking a woman’s drink with an abortion pill



ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for 3 years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, Virginia for a new job – when he learned from Fiske, she was pregnant.

“He didn’t want to have a baby so he tried to talk me into having an abortion… which I didn’t want to do,” explained Fiske.

Fiske says she was 17 weeks pregnant when she went to Virginia to visit Imran to plan how they would raise the child. And that’s when, she says, he poisoned her.

“When I was drinking my tea in the evening I got to the bottom of the cup. There was a gritty substance in there and when I looked at it, I could tell that it was a pill that had been ground up,” she said.

Just a few hours later – Fiske started having contractions.

“He [Imran] immediately started crying and said that he was a horrible person and that he had done what I thought he did,” Fiske said.

She was rushed to Virginia Hospital Center where she went into labor and lost her baby boy. Fiske says tests showed the abortion pill ‘Misoprostol’ was found in her system.

“According to the nurse at the hospital it’s 200 milligrams to induce labor. So he gave me 800,” she explained.

Imran was taken into custody. According to court documents, Imran was charged with cause of abortion and premeditated killing of a fetus of another. Fiske says she last saw Imran when she testified in court back in June. There she says, she began to find some closure.

“It was very empowering for me to face him and say what he had done and look him in the face while I said that,” said Fiske.

Fiske tells Nexstar affiliate WROC the loss of a child is heartbreaking, devastating, and it never goes away.

But, she says, it does get easier to carry the weight of that loss everyday.

Imran’s trial was supposed to start today, but court documents state that more charges have been added. His trial is now scheduled for March 12.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: