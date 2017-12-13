Durham fire caused by ‘incendiary’ displaces 4, destroys vehicle, fire officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham fire officials are investigating an early morning fire that began in a garage and displaced four people as arson, Durham Fire Department Chief Deputy Chris Iannuzzi said.

Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 800 Carpenter Fletcher Road around 2:35 a.m. Upon arrival, crews reported a single-story home with fire showing from the garage. The fire destroyed the garage and a vehicle inside. The attic also suffered heavy fire damage and the house suffered moderate heat and smoke damage in the living space, Iannuzzi said.

It took firefighters only about 10 minutes to get the fire under control, but heavy damage had already been done.

No one was injured but four people were displaced, according to Iannuzzi. The American Red Cross are assisting the family.

Iannuzzi said the cause of the fire was an incendiary and the fire will be investigated as arson.

Nearly 30 firefighters responded to the call and spent about 90 minutes on scene.