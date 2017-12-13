Ex-Wake County Register of Deeds turns herself in on embezzlement charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ex-Wake County Register of Deeds Laura Riddick, who is charged with embezzlement after $2.3 million went missing from the Wake County Register of Deeds over the course of nearly nine years, turned herself in at the Wake County Detention Center Wednesday morning.

Riddick was indicted Tuesday on six counts of embezzlement by public officer, with officials alleging she took more than $925,000.

Three others from the register of deeds office were also indicted. Troy Ellis, Murray M. Parker, and Veronica Gearon were also indicted charges of embezzlement by public officer. They were not with Riddick when she turned herself in.

Riddick retired in the spring citing health issues. She announced her retirement the same day the district attorney held a news conference to announce that an investigation was underway.

The official charge against Riddick is embezzlement by a public official of more than $100,000.

A Wake County grand jury met this week to discuss a possible indictment stemming from an investigation into millions of taxpayer dollars discovered missing from the county Register of Deeds’ office.

District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed earlier Tuesday that the grand jury was meeting.

After the indictments were announced, Freeman talked to CBS North Carolina Tuesday.

“I commend the State Bureau of Investigation for the work that they did in this case,” Freeman said. “I think is important to note … that the county took immediate steps to make sure that audit process and things in the office were put in place to try to prevent any additional unaccounted for funds.”

An audit showed $2.3 million vanished from the Wake County Register of Deeds office over a nearly nine-year period ending in March 2017, according to findings released in September.

The register of deeds is an elected position, which Riddick held for about 20 years.

A Wake County commissioner has said that total reflects how far back investigators were able to piece together numbers, but that there’s no indication that June 2008 is actually when the money started to go missing.

Court documents show Troy Ellis III, a former employee of the office, has admitted to taking $50,000.

Ellis worked as a technician for the Register of Deeds from Dec. 2010 to April 2017, making a salary of $37,294 when he was fired. Veronica Gearon was a supervisor in the office, working there from March 2002 to Dec. 7 of this year. Her salary was $58,344. Murray Parker worked in the office from May 1997 until his retirement in March 2013. He was an assistant register of deeds who made $79,605.

CBS North Carolina attempted to contact all four people facing charges but did not receive responses from any of them.