Family trying to find suspect in murder of Miami man found dead in Vance County

By CNN Newsource/WPLG Published:

HIALEAH, Fla. (CNN NEWSOURCE/WPLG) — “It’s scary. It’s scary because this can happen to another family.”

Maday Gonzalez and her family still have trouble wrapping their heads around the fact that her brother, Hasiel Gonzalez, was murdered.

“It feels like there will always be something missing,” said Maday Gonzalez.

In January, Hasiel took a trip to Vance County, North Carolina, about 45 minutes north of Raleigh, to visit friends.

But on the day before he was set to fly back to Miami, he was killed. His murderer is still on the run.

“We feel guilty for having fun, for being places while there’s still someone on the loose that murdered our brother,” said Eric Gonzalez, Hasiel’s brother.

Now, nearly a year since Hasiel was killed, his family is hoping to give new life to the investigation. Because they believe the man who killed Hasiel – is back here in Hialeah.

“We’re going to heat it up until it causes some activity and that’s really what it’s all about,” said private investigator Wayne Black.

Alejandro Ferrer (Vance County Sheriff’s Office)

Teaming up with private investigator Wayne Black, the Gonzalez family is searching for Alejandro Ferrer, who is originally from the Hialeah area and was living near the friends Hasiel was visiting.

The Vance County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina has a warrant out for his arrest in connection with the murder.

Hasiel’s mother Ana Gonzalez has a message for him — saying in Spanish that their family will never be the same again.

“Nadie tiene el derecho quitarle la vida a otra persona” — nobody has the right to take the life of another person, she said.

