Hundreds brave Raleigh cold to watch meteor shower

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fans of outer space braved the cold at Dix Park in Raleigh on Wednesday night to get a peek at the Geminid Meteor Shower.
“I’ve always been fascinated with the stars and space,” said Carlos Rodriguez of Raleigh, who was out in the cold.
A number of telescopes were on hand, including from the Raleigh Astronomy Club.
“It’s really fascinating because … there are all these big telescopes and there’s … computers and tablets everywhere,” said Mary Long of Clayton.
