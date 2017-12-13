Hundreds brave Raleigh cold to watch meteor shower

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fans of outer space braved the cold at Dix Park in Raleigh on Wednesday night to get a peek at the Geminid Meteor Shower.

“I’ve always been fascinated with the stars and space,” said Carlos Rodriguez of Raleigh, who was out in the cold.

A number of telescopes were on hand, including from the Raleigh Astronomy Club.

“It’s really fascinating because … there are all these big telescopes and there’s … computers and tablets everywhere,” said Mary Long of Clayton.

