NC Democrats sue to try to restore 2018 judicial primaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Democrats have gone to court to try to prevent a state law approved by Republicans from being enforced that would eliminate primaries for judicial elections next spring.

The state Democratic Party and several county parties filed a lawsuit in Greensboro federal court Tuesday seeking to have the law approved in October declared unconstitutional. The litigation against GOP legislative leaders seeks action before candidate filing for nonjudicial races begin in February.

The lawsuit alleges that canceling the 2018 primaries for trial and appellate court judgeships violates the fundamental rights of association for parties to select their standard bearers.

GOP lawmakers said this fall the judicial primary cancellation would give them more time to study planned changes to judicial election districts early next year.