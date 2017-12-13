Sen. John McCain hospitalized for cancer treatment side effects

By Published:
John McCain, Meghan McCain
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 20087 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., accompanied by his daughter Meghan McCain, waves to supporters as he enters a campaign rally in Defiance, Ohio. Former Vice President Joe Biden sought to console the daughter of ailing Sen. John McCain after she began crying while discussing her father’s cancer on ABC’s “The View.” McCain is battling the same aggressive type of brain cancer that killed Biden’s son Beau in 2015. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. John McCain is at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, receiving treatment for the “normal side effects of his ongoing cancer therapy.”

That’s the word from his office Wednesday. The six-term Arizona lawmaker has missed votes in the Senate this week and did not attend a White House ceremony in which President Donald Trump signed the defense bill into law.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The sweeping policy bill has been a major achievement of McCain’s for years — especially now, as he is the chairman of the Armed Services Committee.

The statement says McCain looks forward to returning to work as soon as possible.

McCain was diagnosed this past summer with brain cancer.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s