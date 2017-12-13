Thieves target Johnston County church vehicles’ catalytic converters

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Several Johnston County congregations are stuck with unnecessary vehicle bills while those vehicles are stuck in church parking lots.

Thieves are targeting catalytic converters from church buses and vans. Since the start of the month, crooks cut the converters from at least three places of worship, including Beulah Baptist Church in Benson, Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church in Angier, and Calvary Baptist Church in Dunn.

Beulah Baptist pastor Michael Hall said a Sunday School class planned to use the church bus to transport 27 people to a Christmas party Saturday. The congregation member assigned to drive the bus arrived early to inspect the vehicle.

“He cranked it up and it sounded really funny, so he drove it around the parking lot a little bit, and finally pulled it back under the shelter and decided that he needed to look under the bus. When he looked underneath there, everything was gone,” Hall said.

“It was cut off just where it needed to be cut off at, and it was gone.”

A clean cut at the end of a pipe convinced Hall the crooks committed the same crime before. He said there is a good possibility the culprits stole the parts to trade for drugs, citing a serious issue with methamphetamine abuse in the Benson area.

Piney Grove Chapel pastor Timmy Blair said his church’s bus sounded like a race car when the engine started for the first time after the theft. He said the church’s insurance company is working with them but the repairs still cost the church about $1,200.

Blair said people in need in the community can come to the church and ask directly for assistance, rather than resorting to stealing from the church.

Beulah Baptist Church has not yet made repairs to its bus following Saturday’s discovery of the damage.

Hall said the first thing deputies asked was if the church has surveillance cameras.

It does not, but the pastor said the church was already in the process of reviewing its procedures and potentially increasing its security after the Nov. 5 mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Hall said he is also keeping in mind both the previous tragedy in Charleston as well as the teachings in the Bible.

“It’s more frustration than really anger. A lot of people are really desperate, and so they’re trying to find any means to survive. Maybe it’s not for a meth hit, maybe it’s for something else. We have to have forgiveness in our hearts even before somebody asks us for forgiveness,” Hall said.

“The Lord has forgiven us for so much and in turn we’re supposed to forgive others. It doesn’t mean we condone what they do, but we still have to have forgiveness for other people, no matter what.”

He said the church is fortunate that it can use its van and other vehicles for activities in the coming weeks as nothing on the upcoming calendar requires the seating capacity provided by the bus.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: