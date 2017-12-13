Wrong-way driver seriously injured in crash with 18-wheeler on I-40 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man who was driving east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Durham was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday morning, according to Durham police.

Police are investigating the wrong-way crash that seriously injured 25-year-old Qianyu Hang around 1 a.m. on I-40 west near Interstate 540.

According to police, Hang was driving his Toyota RAV4 on the wrong side of the interstate when his SUV slammed into a 2018 Volvo FedEx 18-wheeler being driven by a 68-year-old Pinetops man. The truck driver saw Hang heading the wrong direction ahead of time and was able to swerve to the right, police said. The RAV4 slammed into the left side of the 18-wheeler.

Hang was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The truck driver was not injured.

According to police, there had been 911 calls regarding Hang driving on the wrong side of the interstate prior to the crash. No charges have been filed at this time, but the crash is still under investigation.

Interstate 40 west, with the exception of one lane, was closed for four hours, police said.