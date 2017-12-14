2 charged with murdering Harnett County man

Phillip Sauls

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection with the October death of a man whose body was found underneath a vehicle in a wooded area by the victim’s home.

Joshua Mark Eason, 32, of Lillington and Timothy Shawn Brown, 35, of Lillington faces charges in relation to the death of 49-year-old Phillip Sauls, the sheriff’s office said.

Sauls body was found outside his home in the 12000 block of Highway 42 on Oct. 19.

Investigators believe the motive for the incident was robbery.

Both suspects have been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Both are being held in the Harnett County Detention Center without bond.

