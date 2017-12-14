67-year-old Raleigh man charged with raping young girl in Clayton in 2012

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is facing charges for raping a 6-year-old girl in Clayton, according to Town of Clayton public information officer Stacy Beard.

Willie Norman Bryant Jr., 67, of 5209 Fayetteville St., has been charged with rape of a child and indecent liberties with a child.

Clayton police detectives, along with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County District attorney arrested and charged Bryant following an investigation.

According to Beard, Bryant knew the girl and her family and the incidents are said to have happened in Bryant’s home over a 3-month period when he resided in Clayton back in 2012. The child was 6 years old at the time of the incidents.

Although the incidents took place over five years ago, there’s no statute of limitations on sexual assaults or rape in North Carolina, Beard said.

The victim recently came forward to help Clayton police begin their investigation into the crimes.

“We applaud her and her family for doing so,” Beard said.

Bryant is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $525,000 bond and is due in court Dec. 18.