Fayetteville police looking for 3 suspected of installing skimmer on SECU ATM

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects believed to be responsible for installing a credit card skimmer at a State Employees Credit Union ATM.

Police responded to the SECU ATM located at 614 Cedar Creek Road on Dec. 1 around 3:50 p.m. in reference to a report of a credit card skimmer being found.

According to police, the investigation revealed that an ATM technician was performing routine maintenance on the machine when a skimming device was found. Investigators checked surveillance footage and were able to capture images of the three people they believe are responsible for installing the device.

Police are now hoping that someone will recognize the suspects.

The department’s fraud unit offered safety tips for people when using an ATM:

– Inspect the terminal, credit card skimmers are made to easily fit over/into card readers. Look for anything that may be protruding too far out and/or off center.

– Wiggle the pieces of the machine, ensure that no pieces come off or are looser than normal.

– Check the area for small cameras, these small cameras can be used to obtain cardholders PIN’s.

– If the machine takes your ATM card and does not return it, call your bank right away to have the card inactivated.

– If you see suspicious persons or vehicles near an ATM, do not use it, and/or find another one.

– As always, report suspicious activity by calling 911.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective J. Kelly with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 257-9374 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

