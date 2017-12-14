Hoke County Sheriff’s Office searches for ‘porch pirate’



RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year-old woman is on the run after the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office identified her the suspect who stole a package off the porch of a Raeford home.

Amber Denise Baucom, of Hope Mills is wanted after the sheriff’s office said she stole a package from a home on Roanoke Drive on Tuesday.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

If you have information on Baucom’s whereabouts, called the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 875-5111.

