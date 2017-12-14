NC rape suspect found hiding in convenience store freezer, deputies say

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A North Carolina man wanted on rape and strangulation charges was found hiding in a convenience store freezer Wednesday after more than two months on the run, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said.

United States Marshal Service agents found Marcus Williams, 33, of Beaufort, in the freezer at a store on Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville around 8 p.m.

The rape and strangulation charges stem from an incident in October when a 19-year-old reported Williams sexually assaulted her after she gave him a ride home, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Williams is also accused of evading law enforcement on an August robbery charge in Morehead City unrelated to the rape charge, deputies said.

He faces additional fraud charges stemming from a November incident that occurred in Jacksonville, deputies said.

Williams remains in the Carteret County Jail under a $1 million dollar bond and has already had his first court appearance.

