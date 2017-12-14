‘Person of interest’ on the run following fatal shooting in Hope Mills

Terry Leake was found shot at a home on Balaam Drive. Kevin McLean is on the run (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is on the run following a fatal shooting Hope Mills Wednesday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were dispatched to a home at 2439 Balaam Drive Wednesday night in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, Terry Leake, 49, was found in the front yard suffering from a gunshot wound.

Leake was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are searching for Kevin McLean, 40, who is a person of interest in the shooting. He was last seen driving a white GMC Yukon.

If you have information on his location, you are asked to call the sheriffs office at 910-323-1500.

