Reaction mixed after ‘In God we trust’ posted inside Johnston County Courthouse

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Four words displayed inside the front entrance of Johnston County Courthouse are beginning to catch people’s attention.

They are words we have all seen at some point, “In God We Trust.”

The phrase became the country’s motto in 1956.

County commissioners unanimously approved the installation of the words and they went up on Wednesday.

Commissioners heard in May from a group, the US Motto Action Committee, who has been asking local governments to display the words.

“The message was positive,” said Johnston County Manager Rick Hester about the words.

CBS North Carolina spoke with several Johnston County residents at the courthouse Thursday who liked what they saw.

“I think a lot of people fail on a regular basis day in and day out. They forget to put their trust in God,” said Miles Sanders from Johnston County. “No matter what the circumstances, put your trust in God.”

“If you believe in God, it’s all good and everything will work out for you,” said Colten Valdez.

But not everyone is on board.

“We’re always encouraging local governments to be as inclusive and welcoming of all residents as possible and that’s not what these signs do,” said Mike Meno, ACLU of North Carolina Communications Director.

Meno said the ACLU hears at least once a month about a new message like this being displayed on government property somewhere in the state.

“The problem with these displays is they can often be really divisive,” he said. “They can send a message that people of different faiths or people who don’t practice a religion are not welcomed.”

Hester said there was no intent for the words to be divisive.

“I can certainly guarantee you that,” he said. “Our board felt it was a good thing to do.”

Hester said it cost about $200 to install the sign, money that is coming from the county’s general fund.

Right now, 90 local governments have put up displays like this.

In 2002, the ACLU did challenge the displays in court in Davidson County. A judge allowed the displays.

