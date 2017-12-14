Water main break shuts down lanes of Avent Ferry Road near NC State

Crews are working to repair a water main break on Avent Ferry Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple lanes of north and southbound Avent Ferry Road near North Carolina State University have been shut down following a water main break Thursday morning, Raleigh police said.

Avent Ferry closure. CLICK TO ENLARGE. (Google Maps via Raleigh Police Department)

The center turn lane and both inside lanes (left lanes) of north and southbound Avent Ferry are closed to traffic between Western Boulevard and Centennial Parkway.

The outside lanes (right lanes) are still open to traffic.

Police said the lane closures are expected to last into the afternoon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

