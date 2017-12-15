5 Tarboro schools closed due to ‘major leak’ in town’s water system

By Published:

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A “major leak” in the Town of Tarboro’s water system has resulted in the closure of five schools in the town Friday, according to Edgecombe County Public Schools.

The schools are closed today “due to continued issues” with the water system, county school officials said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The following schools are closed: Martin Millennium Academy, Pattillo Middle School, Princeville Elementary, Stocks Elementary and Tarboro High School.

School officials said Friday will be an optional staff workday for staff members at the schools. All other schools in the district will operate on the planned early release schedule.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s