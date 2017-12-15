Asian business owner targeted in violent home invasion, Wake Forest officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest police are investigating a violent home invasion Thursday that officials said is similar to other incidents involving Asian business owners across North Carolina.

The family had closed their store in Raleigh and returned to their home on Falconhurst Drive around 9:30 p.m. when they were robbed of cash by three masked gunmen.

Wake Forest officials said this armed robbery marks the first time since December 2014 that Asian business owners have been robbed after closing their stores.

“Be careful that someone isn’t following you home,” he said. “Be on the lookout for individuals watching you at your place of business. Being aware of your surroundings is the most important thing because these kinds of incidents happen very quickly,” Police Chief Jeff Leonard said.

Anyone who believes they may have information concerning this incident is encouraged to call the Police Department at 919-554-6150. All calls are confidential.