Investigation into Garner house fire underway

By Published:
Firefighters responded to a blaze on Forestwood Drive in Garner on Friday, Dec. 15. (CBS North Carolina)

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – No one was injured in a Garner house fire that broke out at the residence on Forestwood Drive Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home just after 5 p.m.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

A person who lives in the home, along with five others, told CBS North Carolina her 17-year-old was home alone when the fire broke out. The resident said the teen reported hearing a pop before the fire started.

Multiple rooms were damaged by fire, smoke and water, officials said.

Wake County Fire Marshal Office is responding to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s