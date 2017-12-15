Investigation into Garner house fire underway

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – No one was injured in a Garner house fire that broke out at the residence on Forestwood Drive Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home just after 5 p.m.

A person who lives in the home, along with five others, told CBS North Carolina her 17-year-old was home alone when the fire broke out. The resident said the teen reported hearing a pop before the fire started.

Multiple rooms were damaged by fire, smoke and water, officials said.

Wake County Fire Marshal Office is responding to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.