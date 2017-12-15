NC police officer, department employee charged with child abuse

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A Greensboro police officer and a police department employee are facing misdemeanor child abuse charges stemming from an investigation that started in October.

According to a police report obtained by WFMY News 2, on Oct. 28 a woman reported to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office that her daughter had been assaulted. The mom said her daughter had been disciplined and had red marks on her thighs and buttocks. The incident happened on Oct. 24, which is four days before it was reported to authorities.

The mom said her daughter didn’t need medical attention nor did she think her daughter was in a threatening situation. The reporting officer asked the mother about taking the child to Moses Cone Pediatrics where they would meet her and the mom refused, the report states.

*Because of the victim involved and the fact that it’s an ongoing investigation, police said they can’t reveal the connection between the child and the accused*

As a result of the investigation, Timothy J. Brewer has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Brewer is employed as a Greensboro Police Officer. Brewer was sworn in as an officer in February 2015.

Investigators also charged Renee M. Brewer with misdemeanor child abuse. She works in the Forensics Services Division. She’s worked with GPD since 2006.

Neither employee has been suspended and are presently still performing administrative duties for the department pending the outcome of these criminal charges, the police department says.

The Greensboro Police Department released this statement about the arrests:

Leaders with the Greensboro Police Department have been cooperating with both the Department of Social Services and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department since being made of aware of allegations of child abuse by two our employees. These are serious allegations that require a thorough understanding of all of the facts before determining what legal and administrative actions are appropriate. While the investigation is on-going, both employees have been placed on administrative duties, and will remain on administrative duties until the full extent of the incident is known.”

