NC school volunteer charged with having sex with student

WINSTON-SALEM (WFMY) – The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a school volunteer with sexual activity with a student.

The investigation started in September of 2017, when the sheriff’s department received information about inappropriate behavior between a male student and an adult volunteer at East Forsyth High School.

Investigators immediately started investigating.

Investigators identified the school volunteer as 43-year-old Jennifer Anne Pike of Kernersville. She’s charged with two felonious counts of sexual activity with a student. She’s in the Forsyth County Detention Center with a $20,000 secured bond. She’s scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 4, 2018.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools released this statement about the investigation:

On Thursday, December 14, 2017, a former Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School volunteer, Jennifer Anne Pike, was charged with felony sex offenses with a student. Pike’s status as a volunteer was suspended when school officials learned of the investigation earlier this school year. We will continue to work with law enforcement through this investigation and always take allegations concerning the safety and well-being of our students seriously. We encourage parents to make us aware of any situation that concerns them.