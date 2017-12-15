Police investigating after 2 shot near Raleigh Waffle House

RALEIGH, N.C. – Raleigh police are investigating after two people were found shot near a Waffle House around 3 a.m. Friday.

According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2600 block of Westinghouse Boulevard, near Capital Boulevard, just after 3 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, two gunshot victims were found at the location.

The investigation is underway and police are asking that anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Police have not released any information on the suspect(s) or victims.

CBS North Carolina has a crew on scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

