RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman is facing a felony charge for causing severe burns and seriously injuring a child, according to a Wake County arrest warrant obtained by CBS North Carolina.
Brenyelle Kimberly Bonds, 22, is facing a felony negligent child abuse – serious physical injury charge, the warrant shows.
CLICK HERE FOR GALLERY OF N.C. MUGSHOTS
According to court documents, Bonds intentionally put a “homemade heat pad against the bare buttocks secured inside of [name redacted’s] diaper” which resulted in “serious physical injury in the form of severe burns.”
Documents claim that Bonds “showed a reckless disregard for human life” by placing the heat pad in the child’s diaper.
The warrant didn’t indicate that Bonds had a familial relationship with the child, only that she was “a person providing care to or supervision” of the child.
Bonds is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- NC WOMAN CLAIMS BANK FIRED HER FOR CHARITABLE ACT
- NC SCHOOL VOLUNTEER CHARGED WITH HAVING SEX WITH STUDENT
- WARRANT: RALEIGH WOMAN SEVERELY BURNED CHILD SHE WAS SUPERVISING
- UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANT TAKES SANCTUARY AT DURHAM CHURCH
- NC HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT ACCUSES BIOLOGY TEACHER OF SLAPPING HIM IN THE FACE
- GET YOUR MORTGAGE OR RENT PAID IN 2018