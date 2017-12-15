Woman revived after being rescued from Durham fire, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters rescued a woman from a fire in the 700 block of Rippling Stream Road on Friday evening, official said.
The woman was pulled from the fire with no pulse, but her pulse was later restored, a fire official said.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire, which started at about 7:45 p.m., authorities said.
Firefighters remained at the scene at about 9:30 p.m.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- NC WOMAN CLAIMS BANK FIRED HER FOR CHARITABLE ACT
- NC SCHOOL VOLUNTEER CHARGED WITH HAVING SEX WITH STUDENT
- WARRANT: RALEIGH WOMAN SEVERELY BURNED CHILD SHE WAS SUPERVISING
- WARNING – GRAPHIC VIDEO: COWS BURNED, TORTURED AT DAIRY FARM, ANIMAL RIGHTS GROUP SAYS
- CONVENIENCE STORE UNDER FIRE FOR RACIST SIGN IN FRONT WINDOW
- GET YOUR MORTGAGE OR RENT PAID IN 2018