2 tractor-trailers crash and explode in NC mountains

SALUDA, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has opened all lanes on Interstate 26 after a Friday night crash closed the highway for 12 hours.

According to the N.C. Department of Transporation online alert page for traffic on Interstate 26, the crash happened around 10:12 p.m. at mile marker 61 near Holbert Cove Road.

The N.C. Department of Transporation reported that two 18-wheeler tankers crashed and exploded Friday night. WLOS-TV reported that one truck was a tanker carrying butane.

Traffic was at a standstill or extremely slow for most of Friday night into Saturday morning.

The road reopened around 10:15 a.m. Saturday and congestion finally cleared after 11 a.m., according to the N.C. Department of Transporation.

According to Polk County dispatch, one of the drivers was taken by EMS for treatment at a nearby hospital. There’s no word on how bad the driver was injured.

— WSPA North Carolina contributed to this report

