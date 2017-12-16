BMW driver dies in crash while fleeing troopers in Johnston County, officials say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A BMW driver fleeing from authorities died in a crash Friday night in Johnston County, officials said.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. along Brogden Road after the man exited Interstate 95, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Jerry Anderson Jr., 53, of Godwin died when the 1995 BMW hit a culvert on Brogden Road and flipped, officials said.

The crash began after officials said Anderson was speeding and they tried to pull his car over along I-95 just east of Smithfield, troopers said.

Johnston County EMS tried to revive Anderson, but he died at the scene.

Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt, according to officials.

