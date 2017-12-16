Fayetteville man captured after killing brother-in-law, officials say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies have captured a Fayetteville man who they say shot and killed his brother-in-law earlier this week, the sheriff said.

Terry Leake was killed Wednesday in a front yard in the 2400 block of Balaam Drive in Hope Mills, according to authorities.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE MUGSHOTS.

Overnight Thursday, deputies arrested Kevin Delano McLean, 45, of the 1200 block of Chilton Drive in Fayetteville, according to Sheriff Ennis W. Wright. McLean is charged with second-degree murder.

“The men were brothers-in-law who had gotten into an argument that lead to gun fire,” according to the sheriff’s message.

EARLIER: ‘Person of interest’ on the run following fatal shooting in Hope Mills

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: