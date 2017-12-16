I-540 reopens after crews respond to brush fires along highway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Smoke was seen and firefighters extinguished small brush fires along areas of Interstate 540 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon.

At least one fire broke out along I-540 near Louisburg Road/U.S. 401. Smoke could be seen on North Carolina Department of Transportation cameras at that scene.

At least two fire trucks were also spotted in the area on a N.C. DOT camera.

Around 4:25 p.m., another fire was reported along I-540 eastbound near exit 24, which is U.S. 64 business/Knightdale Boulevard.

Two eastbound right lanes were closed along I-540 near exit 24 as heavy smoke was seen on N.C. DOT cameras in the area. The lanes reopened around 5:05 p.m.

