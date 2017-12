Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Spring Lake, police say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was killed in Spring Lake after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night, officials said.

Spring Lake police said that the incident happened around 8:50 a.m. when a man was crossing the street along North Bragg Boulevard near Rose Street.

The man’s identity was not immediately available.

Police were unable to release any other details late Saturday night.

