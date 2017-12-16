Man wounded in shooting while visiting ex-girlfriend in Angier, deputies say

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County authorities say that a young man was shot during a domestic incident on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:35 p.m. at 2662 Oak Grove Church Road in Angier, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened when an “ex-boyfriend went to an ex-girlfriend’s residence,” the news release said.

Cody Braxton, 22, who was identified by deputies as the ex-boyfriend, entered the woman’s home and was shot, authorities said.

“The shooter has been identified and is cooperating with detectives,” said deputies, who added that no one has been charged.

Braxton is in stable condition and authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting.

