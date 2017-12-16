Plane crash reported in Franklin County near Louisburg

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say that a plane crashed Saturday afternoon in Franklin County.
The plane went down around 3:07 p.m. just north of Walter Collins Road outside Louisburg, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the scene.
There is no word on injuries or what type of plane was involved, authorities said.
