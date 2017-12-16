Roanoke Rapids Police investigate shooting at large party

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Police say a person was shot multiple times at a party Friday night at the AMVET’s building in the 300 block of East 8th Street.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the party around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, a large crowd was running away and cars were speeding off.

Officers then located the victim on the ground suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Halifax Regional Medical Center and then transferred to a trauma center for treatment of injuries.

Police do not yet have any suspect information but are following up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Captain B. Martin at 252-533-2820, Investigator G. Williams at 252-533-2821 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

