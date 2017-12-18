2 ATM ‘skimmers’ busted in NC motel with $57,900 in cash, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Two men suspected of stealing nearly $58,000 by ATM ‘skimming’ have been arrested, officials said Monday.

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says Jhonatan Romeiro, 29, and Anderson De Lima, 32, are accused of tampering with an automatic teller machine at the State Employees Credit Union at 4500 Pleasant Garden Road.

FACEBOOK USERS: Click here to view larger photos of suspects and the cash

Bank employees alerted deputies when they discovered individuals were “manipulating the machines and trying to steal” the personal information of customers, deputies said in a news release.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the Baymont Inn on Veasley Street in Greensboro and confiscated $57,940 in cash.

Romeiro and De Lima are in jail on a $1 million bond each.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: