Franklin County airport manager dies after plane crash

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — The manager of a Franklin County airport has died after he was involved in a plane crash over the weekend, officials said.

Stephen Merritt, the manager for Triangle North Executive Airport, crashed a Cessna 150C aircraft in a field off N.C. 56 just north of Walter Collins Road near Louisburg Saturday afternoon.

Merritt, who was the only person aboard the plane, underwent surgery on Saturday afternoon and was in critical condition at WakeMed throughout the weekend.

Monday afternoon, airport officials announced he had died.

“It is with great sadness we inform you of the passing of Mr. Stephen Merritt, Airport Manager of Triangle North Executive Airport. Mr. Merritt passed away after being involved in an aircraft crash,” a statement from the airport said.

Funeral arrangements were not available Monday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

