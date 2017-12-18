Several busted in Franklin County gambling and drug crackdown, officials say

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were charged or cited and three others are sought after a Franklin County crackdown on gambling and drugs on Friday.

The three-month investigation called “Operation Clean Sweep” targeted two locations where illegal video poker machines were being used, according to a news release from SBI spokeswoman Patty McQuillan.

One bust happened at the Flat Top Bar in Bunn, where authorities had received several complaints about video poker.

“Agents made multiple purchases of cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills from numerous individuals,” at the Flat Top Bar, McQuillan said

Another bust of video poker machines took place at 5344 N.C. 56 East in Castalia, McQuillan said in the news release.

“Undercover agents playing these machines received illegal cash payouts on multiple occasions,” according to the news release.

At the second location, eight video gaming machines were seized along with $2,700.

“We are committed to addressing illegal activity throughout our county and will continue these partnerships to make our communities safer,” Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead said.

The following individuals were arrested on 38 total counts:

Zachary Wade Smith, 24, of Zebulon

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine (5 counts)

Sell/deliver cocaine (5 counts)

Conspire to sell/deliver cocaine (2 counts)

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana (3 counts)

Sell/deliver marijuana (3 counts)

Give malt beverage to underage

Give spirituous liquor to underage

Transport open spirituous liquor in passenger area of a vehicle

Smith was placed on a $360,000 bond

Alyssa Wells, 20, of Louisburg

Underage possession of alcoholic beverage (2 counts)

Ethan Dale Sims, 26, of Zebulon

Conspire to sell/deliver cocaine

Maintain a vehicle to keep/sell drugs

Possession drug paraphernalia

$40,000 bond

Lindon Otis Porter, Jr., 29, of Youngsville

Maintain a vehicle to keep drugs (3 counts)

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine (3 counts)

Conspire to sell/deliver cocaine (2 counts)

Sell/deliver cocaine (2 counts)

Drive while license revoked

$181,000 bond

Tabitha Faulkner, 30, of Youngsville

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

$10,000 bond

Warrants have been issued for the following:

Logan John Smith, 24, of Youngsville

Possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule IV

Sell/deliver schedule IV

Conspire to Sell/deliver schedule IV

David Steele Richardson, 24, of Zebulon

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Sell/deliver cocaine

Conspire to sell/deliver cocaine

Dexter Deangelo Perry, 21, of Louisburg

Conspire to sell/deliver schedule IV

