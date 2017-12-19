Boy calls 911 to save Christmas from the Grinch

BYRAM, MS (WNCN) – A 5-year-old boy in Mississippi got a little nervous about Christmas after watching a video about the Grinch.

So much so, that the boy called 911 to report that the Grinch was going to try to steal Christmas.

An officer responded to the call, to assure the boy that his Christmas was safe and that the Grinch would not steal any of his toys.

TyLon Pittman does have a plan in case the Christmas crook does show up… he says he’ll wrestle the Grinch and hold him until the cops show up.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: