Broad daylight break-in has Morrisville neighborhood on edge



MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three crooks kicked open the door of a Morrisville home in broad day light, stole designer hand bags, and jewelry and got away, but security cameras caught part of the crime.

Police say three men ransacked a home on the 100 block of Brentfield Loop in the Breckinridge neighborhood. No one was home at the time, but the incident happened in the middle of the afternoon.

“It’s surprising for this area, because I feel safe,” said Amanda Goering.

Goering says her community is tight-knit, and keeps an eye out for anything out of the ordinary. She says that’s why it’s surprising three men were able to break into one of her neighbor’s homes in broad day light.

“I’m concerned that it could be a problem with the holidays coming around and people getting desperate,” said Goering.

Carlos Delaney lives down the street from Goering. He says he’s usually home during the day and is able to keep an eye out for this community.

“You try to look out, but you just can’t see everything,” he said.

Morrisville police are providing extra eyes for the Brentfield Loop community with units patrolling the street.

Delaney says that gives him a little piece of mind knowing his young daughter is safe.

“We know them personally, you know, and they do do their job over here. So, if they say they’re going to pick up and see what’s going on, I do have faith in them,” he said.

Police are looking for the public’s help to identify these thieves.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ellerbe at 919-463-1653.

