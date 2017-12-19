Creedmoor Road in Raleigh reopens following serious crash

By Published: Updated:
A car and SUV were involved in a serious crash on Creedmoor Road Tuesday morning (Chris Hemric/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Creedmoor Road has reopened following a serious crash Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Creedmoor Road at Old Weaver Trail.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash involved an SUV and a car. Three people were transported to the hospital. It’s unclear at this time the severity of the injuries.

The road was closed in both directions for approximately two hours while emergency crews worked the scene and cleared the road of debris.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s