Creedmoor Road in Raleigh reopens following serious crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Creedmoor Road has reopened following a serious crash Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Creedmoor Road at Old Weaver Trail.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash involved an SUV and a car. Three people were transported to the hospital. It’s unclear at this time the severity of the injuries.

The road was closed in both directions for approximately two hours while emergency crews worked the scene and cleared the road of debris.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.