In divided vote, Wake County school board approves school assignment plan



CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – In a 5-4 vote, the Wake County Board of Education finalized next year’s school assignment plan, over the objections of parents who wanted the new Buckhorn Creek Elementary to open as a year-round school.

The decision had been a source of controversy, causing the board to delay a final vote on the plan as it pertains to Buckhorn Creek until Tuesday, after approving the rest of the assignment plan two weeks ago.

Buckhorn Creek will open in Holly Springs as a traditional-calendar school. However, the majority of children assigned there will come from year-round schools, according to data from WCPSS.

“I’m greatly disappointed,” said Amanda Liimatainen, a Wake County parent.

The board voted to allow students attending or assigned to Holly Grove or Herbert Akins elementary schools to apply to Buckhorn Creek, potentially freeing up more spots at those year-round schools for families who would prefer to go there over Buckhorn Creek.

“If they had engaged the community properly from the beginning, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” said Heather Balsley, a Holly Springs parent.

Board member Roxie Cash said she was concerned about opening a traditional-calendar school in a high-growth area where the school system needs more classroom seats, which multi-track year-round schools can help accommodate.

Board chair Monika Johnson-Hostler said, “Indeed, we listened. What we didn’t do is vote the way these parents particularly were asking.”

Buckhorn Creek is one of four new schools opening in Wake County next school year. Administrators questioned whether the school would be completed and ready for students in time if it opened in early July as a year-round school. Traditional calendar schools begin in late August.

Board members say they plan to begin the reassignment process sooner in coming years. In January and February, they’ll begin looking at proposals to align the calendars at schools in preparation for the next round of school reassignment. The idea is to cut down on the number of families forced to change back and forth between year-round and traditional-calendar schools over the course of time their kids go to school in Wake County.