Raleigh police to unveil proposed body camera policy



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police will unveil its proposed policy on body cameras Tuesday night.

The policy will catch the eyes of citizen and police groups as body camera footage has been a key part of investigations across the state and the country.

“It’s really important for there to be some minimum guaranteed amount of access to someone other than the police department,” said Susanna Birdsong, Policy Counsel with the ACLU of North Carolina. “Otherwise, it becomes just another surveillance tool in their toolkit.”

The ACLU of North Carolina will be at the public hearing on Raleigh’s body camera policy.

The organization asked the city to ensure that footage is accessible, at the very least, to the people who are recorded.

“It really only can be that tool that we want it to be that provides that accountability and transparency if there is some minimum amount of access,” said Birdsong.

Raleigh Police Protective Association Vice President Rick Armstrong said most major departments are looking into body cameras as people want to know exactly what happened.

He said the cameras would help police officers in the search for truth and integrity. CBS North Carolina asked him what the Association would like to see in the new policy.

“We would like to see something that would protect the police officers’ privacy and the citizens’ privacy,” said Armstrong. “That’s important to us.”

Garner Police introduced its own body camera policy in August.

“It holds our officers accountable for their behavior,” said Capt. Joe Binns, Garner Police. “It holds the public accountable for their behavior.”

Right now, there are 15 officers with Garner Police who wear a body camera. But, sometime after the first of the year, every officer, all 65 of them, will have a camera.

As for Raleigh, there will be two public hearings on the body cameras, Tuesday and Thursday.

The city council will vote on it in January.

